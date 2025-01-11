Mets are not trading for Yankees’ declining starting pitcher

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have made it clear that they are taking a calculated approach to roster construction this offseason, and the latest mock trade involving Marcus Stroman isn’t even worth considering. A hypothetical deal proposed by FanSided suggests the Yankees could offload Stroman and outfield prospect Everson Pereira in exchange for Mets utility player Jeff McNeil. While this idea might sound intriguing on paper, it falls apart upon closer inspection.

Why the Mets Don’t Need Stroman

Marcus Stroman, who is set to earn $18.5 million in 2025, is coming off a season that showed troubling signs of decline. Over 154.2 innings last year, Stroman posted a 4.31 ERA with a career-low 6.58 strikeouts per nine innings. His once-reliable ground ball rate fell to 49.2%, a drop of nearly eight percent from his career average, and his walk rate ballooned to 3.49 per nine innings—the highest mark of his career.

Adding to the hesitation is Stroman’s 2026 player option, which is triggered if he pitches more than 140 innings in 2025. For a pitcher trending downward, that option becomes a potential financial liability. The Mets are unlikely to gamble on Stroman when they’re trying to build a more reliable starting rotation.

Jeff McNeil’s Versatility Is Too Valuable

Jeff McNeil, on the other hand, represents a unique value for the Mets. While he’s coming off a down season in which he hit .238/.308/.384 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs, McNeil’s track record and defensive versatility make him a key piece. The 2022 National League batting champion is capable of playing second base, left field, and right field, giving the Mets flexibility to fill multiple roles as needed.

McNeil is owed $12.5 million annually through 2026, with a team-friendly $13.75 million club option for 2027. Trading him for Stroman, who offers less upside and more risk, would be a significant downgrade.

Everson Pereira Doesn’t Tip the Scales

FanSided’s proposal also includes Yankees outfield prospect Everson Pereira as a sweetener for the deal. While Pereira has potential, he’s coming off a serious injury and has major strikeout issues.

The Mets are unlikely to part with a proven player like McNeil for a prospect who still has plenty to prove at the major league level.

Mets Are Focused on Smarter Moves

Trading for Marcus Stroman would be a step backward for a Mets team that is trying to build a more efficient and competitive roster. McNeil’s versatility and team-friendly contract, combined with Stroman’s declining performance and financial baggage, make this hypothetical trade a non-starter. The Mets are better off exploring other opportunities to strengthen their roster without sacrificing a player who brings so much to the table.