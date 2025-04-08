Mets superstar shortstop records 1,500th career hit

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor reached a massive milestone in Monday’s victory over the Miami Marlins. Lindor recorded his 1,500th career hit in the fifth inning Monday night on a slap single the other way to left field.

Mets’ Francisco Lindor reaches big hits milestone

The base knock was his third hit of the night as he is slowly creeping out of his slow start. Since going hitless in the opening series against the Houston Astros, Lindor is batting .308 with five runs scored in his last seven games, and he has raised his season batting average to .250.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Slow starts are the norm for Lindor, but he has quickly snapped out of his funk this year and the hope is that he remains consistent throughout the entire season rather than be a late bloomer. Despite massive struggles to start last season, he still finished as the NL MVP runner-up thanks to an electrifying second half.

Lindor has been one of the best pure hitters in baseball for the past several seasons, and it started with a very strong career with the then-Cleveland Indians. 896 of his career hits came with Cleveland, a team he spent his first six seasons with and made the All-Star team four times.

Lindor and the Mets have big expectations this season

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This year, he is hoping to earn his first All-Star nod as a member of the Mets. The slow starts are a huge reason why he has yet to be named to one with New York, but with proper lineup protection this year thanks to the addition of Juan Soto and the return of Pete Alonso, the superstar shortstop could be in for one of the biggest seasons of his career.

New York has big expectations this season with the roster they have, and they will be banking on their superstar shortstop to have a great season to meet those expectations.