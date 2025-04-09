Mets 0, Marlins 5: Good news and bad news as Miami snaps New York’s winning streak

Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets had been riding high, stringing together a six-game winning streak that had fans feeling like spring baseball might be blooming into something special.

But Wednesday afternoon in Miami brought a reminder that even the hottest teams can cool off quick — especially when a pitcher like Max Meyer is dealing heat. The Marlins won 5-0 but the Mets’ homestand ends at a very solid 5-1.

Max Meyer Silences the Bats

If the Mets’ lineup had been roaring like a subway train in recent games, Meyer brought it to a screeching halt. The right-hander was calm, collected, and clinical — the kind of pitcher who doesn’t overpower you but instead dances just out of reach, like a matador teasing a charge.

Over 6.1 scoreless innings, Meyer allowed only two hits and two walks, with four strikeouts sprinkled in like salt on a wound. The Mets never really had a shot.

On the other side, Tylor Megill did his best tightrope act, managing to dodge disaster despite walking three and giving up six hits in four innings. He struck out seven and didn’t allow an earned run — but a throwing error from Brett Baty turned a clean stat line into a messy one. The Marlins pounced on the mistake, plating two unearned runs.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Edwin Diaz Adds Fuel to the Fire

With the Mets trailing just 2-0 in the ninth, it wasn’t time to wave the white flag. Manager Carlos Mendoza handed the ball to Edwin Diaz, hoping his flamethrowing closer could hold the line and give the offense a final chance. Instead, Diaz’s inning was more kindling for the Marlins’ fire.

A walk. A single. And then a two-run shot off the bat of Matt Mervis. By the time Diaz walked off the mound, his ERA had ballooned to 5.79 — and the Mets’ hopes had flatlined. It was the kind of outing that makes you wonder if Diaz left his sharpness in the bullpen or if non-save situations just short-circuit his rhythm.

Kranick Stays Golden

If there was a bright spot on a gray afternoon, it came from Max Kranick. The righty continued his quiet tear out of the bullpen, adding two more scoreless innings to his streak. He did allow an inherited runner to cross the plate, but the rest of the outing was business as usual — clean, efficient, and effective.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

With nine shutout innings to start the 2025 season, Kranick has quietly become one of the few sure things in a bullpen that still feels like a work in progress.

No fireworks for the Mets on this day — just a reminder that baseball has a way of humbling you the moment you start to feel invincible.