Mets homegrown star is carrying the offense

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When you hear the name Pete Alonso, your mind probably jumps straight to towering home runs and baseballs disappearing into the night sky. It’s a fair association—the New York Mets star has launched 229 of them at 30.

That kind of raw power doesn’t come around often. But here’s the twist: in 2025, Alonso isn’t just sticking to the script. He’s adding new chapters to his game, and the story is becoming a must-read.

A More Complete Pete

So far this season, Alonso has looked less like a one-trick pony and more like a Swiss Army knife at the plate. He’s not just mashing baseballs anymore—he’s seeing the ball better, laying off pitches, and spraying hits all over the field.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

His .333 average, five doubles, three homers, 15 RBIs, and 1.139 OPS don’t lie. And perhaps most impressively, he’s walked more times (seven) than he’s struck out (five). That’s not just plate discipline—that’s plate mastery.

Pete Alonso is MASHING ? pic.twitter.com/ceV6bo5zpI — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 9, 2025

It’s clear he’s not just chasing a paycheck, although the looming opt-out and potential mega-contract on the horizon certainly don’t hurt the motivation.

But you get the sense Alonso’s playing for something more personal this year. It’s the kind of season where every at-bat feels like a mission. He wants to win, and he wants to win here.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Carrying the Load

Alonso’s bat hasn’t just been hot—it’s been the foundation of the Mets’ offense. With stars like Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, and Mark Vientos still finding their rhythm, and Juan Soto looking surprisingly quiet in the power department, it’s been Alonso who’s kept the lights on.

Think of him as the generator humming in the background, powering the whole operation when the main grid sputters.

And while others flashed signs of life on Tuesday, it’s been Alonso who’s shown up night after night, putting the team on his back and helping New York climb to the top of the NL East standings.

The Heart of the Mets

Alonso’s never been shy about his love for the Mets, and this season, it’s showing in every swing. Sure, he probably won’t flirt with .333 all year—few do in today’s pitching-dominant landscape—but the intent, the growth, the consistency? Those are real.

In a year where motivation meets maturity, Pete Alonso is writing a different kind of season—and the Mets are better for it.