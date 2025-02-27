Mets add veteran righty on minor league deal

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have had their fair share of bad luck when it comes to pitching injuries. While there’s optimism that AJ Minter will be ready for Opening Day, the same can’t be said for starters Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea. Losing key arms before the season even starts is like showing up to a marathon with a twisted ankle—far from ideal.

With that in mind, the Mets have taken a broad-strokes approach to fortifying their pitching staff. They’re casting a wide net, hoping that among the many arms they bring in, at least a couple will stick and contribute meaningfully.

The Latest Addition: Jose Urena

On Thursday, team insider Tim Healey reported that the Mets have added another veteran to their mix: right-hander Jose Urena. The announcement came in an amusingly direct way—straight from Urena himself:

“The Mets have signed veteran right-hander Jose Urena to a minor-league deal, according to Jose Urena, who is in the clubhouse,” Healey posted on his X account.

What Urena Brings to the Table

The 2024 season was a solid one for Urena. Pitching for the Texas Rangers, he posted a respectable 3.80 ERA over 109 innings, appearing in 33 games and starting nine. The numbers paint a picture of a serviceable arm, though his 70/39 K/BB ratio leaves some room for improvement.

The Mets clearly see potential. If they can help him miss a few more bats, he could become a valuable depth piece. Even if his strikeout rate remains unchanged, he’s the kind of reliable innings-eater that teams always need over the course of a long season.

A Career in Need of a Boost

Across his big-league journey, Urena has compiled a 4.77 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP. Those aren’t eye-popping stats, but they’re also not the worst for a pitcher who’s spent years bouncing between starting and relief roles. Now, in a Mets uniform, he’ll be looking to refine his game and prove he still belongs at the highest level.

For New York, this is another calculated roll of the dice. With injuries already testing their depth, adding a veteran like Urena is a low-risk, potentially rewarding move—one that could pay off when they need it most.