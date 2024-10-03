Brewers beat Mets, set up win-or-go-home affair on Thursday

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Mets will be playing for survival on Thursday night. They were a few outs away from the finish line on Wednesday, but couldn’t hold the Milwaukee Brewers at bay in the late innings and lost 5-3 at American Family Field.

The Mets entered the eighth inning ahead 3-2, but Phil Maton, pitching for the fourth time in five days, surrendered a game-tying solo homer to Jackson Chourio (his second of the game) and later a two-run shot to Garrett Mitchell to lift the Brewers up in the score.

Star closer Devin Williams then slammed the door on the Mets in the ninth to help Milwaukee tie the series. New York had won the series opener on Tuesday. You could say the Mets were six outs away from the Division Series, but the Brewers are a top team too, and showed it on Wednesday night.

It’s win or go home for the Mets and Brewers

Now, the scene is set for a win-or-go-home game on Thursday, starting at 7:08 pm ET, in Milwaukee. It’s the only series in the Wild Card round that didn’t involve a sweep. If the Mets want to advance, they will need to play their best ball of the season.

Jose Quintana will take the ball for New York with the season on the line. The left-hander was serviceable in the regular season, posting a 3.75 ERA in 170.1 frames. He has the experience to go out and deliver a competitive performance.

Tobias Myers, who was surprisingly solid in the regular season with a 3.00 ERA in 138 innings, will toe the rubber for the home team.

Whoever wins will earn the right to travel to Philadelphia and start a best-of-five Division Series against the always-tough Phillies. The loser will go home knowing that three games decided their fate after performing well for 162.