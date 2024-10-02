Mets will look to punch their ticket Division Series on Wednesday

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets just don’t know how to quit. They fell behind twice during Tuesday’s Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and they came around and flipped the score each time to secure a crucial 8-4 win at American Family Field.

Mets nearing advancement to Division Series

Now, the Mets can go from fighting for survival this past weekend in Milwaukee and on Monday in Atlanta to making it to the Division Series if they can manage to beat the Brewers for a second consecutive night on Wednesday.

From Jesse Winker, JD Martinez, and Mark Vientos’ timely hitting to Jose Iglesias’ resilience and Luis Severino’s ability to overcome adversity and deliver a start that keeps the Mets in the game, New York had an impressive night in which Carlos Mendoza thoroughly outmanaged his counterpart, Pat Murphy.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“In short, Mendoza pushed all the right buttons, from his lineup choices — Jesse Winker — to his in-game moves, most notably sticking with Luis Severino when the manager’s postseason handbook these days says the way to win in October is by being ultra-aggressive,” John Harper wrote on SNY.

The Mets are one win away from the Division Series

Now, they are one victory away from winning their first postseason series since 2015, the year in which they made the World Series.

Sean Manaea will take the ball for the Mets in the important affair, starting at 7:38 pm ET. The left-hander was brilliant in the regular season, posting a 12-6 record, a 3.47 ERA, and 184 strikeouts in 181.2 innings of work. It was one of the finest campaigns of Manaea’s career, and he will look to have another excellent outing to send the Mets into the Division Series.

Frankie Montas will toe the rubber for the Brewers. It will be a win-or-go-home setting for Milwaukee. The word “tomorrow” exists in this case for the Mets, but they will try to put the Brewers in the rearview mirror with a win on Wednesday.