Mets announce Wild Card Series roster with 1 big surprise

With an unforgettable comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader, the New York Mets punched their ticket to the 2024 MLB playoffs knowing they have been MLB’s best record since June 3, at 65-38.

They will now face the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card Series, starting on Tuesday afternoon at 5:32 pm ET. It will be a best-of-three matchup, with all games played at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

If the Mets, or the Brewers, win the first two on Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday’s contest won’t be necessary.

The Mets haven’t had much rest in the last few days after playing in Milwaukee over the weekend, then traveling to Atlanta to play the doubleheader that sealed their ticket to the playoffs, and then returning to Milwaukee to face the Brewers at the start of the postseason.

Mets announce their roster to take on Milwaukee

Here is the Mets’ Wild Card Series roster, per SNY, with one surprise:

Pitchers (13)

RHP Huascar Brazoban

RHP Jose Butto

RHP Edwin Diaz

RHP Reed Garrett

RHP Max Kranick

LHP Sean Manaea

RHP Phil Maton

RHP Adam Ottavino

LHP David Peterson

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Ryne Stanek

LHP Danny Young

Catchers (2)

Francisco Alvarez

Luis Torrens

Infielders (5)

Luisangel Acuña

Pete Alonso

Jose Iglesias

Francisco Lindor (S)

Mark Vientos

Outfielders (6)

Harrison Bader

Starling Marte

J.D. Martinez

Brandon Nimmo (L)

Tyrone Taylor

Jesse Winker (L)

The Mets including Max Kranick is definitely a surprise. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since 2022 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, even though he was in consideration to make the Mets’ MLB roster out of camp before an injury got in the way.

He pitched 41 games for Triple-A Syracuse this year, though, including four starts, and finished with a 3.57 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. Those numbers can help the Mets if they translate.

The lineup should be a carbon copy of the one we saw in Game 1 against the Braves on Monday, and Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA) will take the ball on Tuesday against Freddy Peralta (11-9, 3.68 ERA).