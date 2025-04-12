Mets: Pete Alonso is showing he is more than just a power guy

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

When you’re sharing a dugout with stars like Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, it’s easy to assume the spotlight might drift elsewhere. But this season, it’s Pete Alonso — the New York Mets’ very own ‘Polar Bear’ — who’s doing the real heavy lifting.

And not just lifting: he’s hoisting the entire offense on his back like he’s flipping logs in a strongman competition.

The Heart of the Lineup, the Soul of the Team

Alonso has been more than just a slugger this year — he’s been the heartbeat of a first-place Mets squad in the NL East.

While Lindor and Soto bring the glitz, Alonso brings the grind, posting a jaw-dropping 1.260 OPS, the best in the big leagues. That number isn’t just a stat — it’s a statement.

It tells the story of a hitter who’s blending brute force with brainpower, mashing with the finesse of a chess master who just happens to bench press 400 pounds.

Patience Making Perfect

We all know Alonso can hit the long ball — he’s practically penciled in for 40 homers a season. But what’s fueling his dominance in 2025 isn’t just the power. It’s the patience. The man’s at-bats have turned into full-on battles.

He’s averaging 4.75 pitches per plate appearance — nearly a full pitch more than his career norm of 3.85. That might sound like a small bump, but in the world of baseball, it’s a canyon.

Think of it like this: Alonso used to play checkers at the plate — now he’s playing 4D chess. He’s waiting out pitchers, forcing them to make mistakes, and then pouncing with the kind of precision that makes pitching coaches groan into their clipboards.

A Monster Year in the Making

Mets insider Will Sammon captured the mood perfectly, quoting hitting coach Eric Chavez from spring training: “I’m very, very optimistic that Pete is going to have a monster year.”

That optimism now reads more like prophecy. Alonso leads the majors in slugging at a thundering .778 and shows no signs of cooling off.

He’s not just approaching the Mets’ all-time home run record — he’s barreling toward it. And at just 30 years old, he’s rewriting what the prime of a slugger’s career can look like.

Simply put, Pete Alonso is no longer just a power hitter. He’s a force of nature with a plan — and right now, that plan is working to perfection.