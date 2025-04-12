Mets 7, Athletics 6: Good news and bad news after Mets narrowly escape with a win

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On a breezy Friday night at Sutter Health Park, the New York Mets looked like they were cruising to a comfortable win—until Edwin Díaz stepped on the mound and turned what should’ve been a quiet ending into a full-blown nail-biter.

The Mets managed to hang on for a 7-6 victory, but not without a few anxious breaths in the ninth.

Alonso Keeps Mashing

While big names like Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto usually steal the spotlight, it’s Pete Alonso who’s been doing the heavy lifting for the Mets’ offense.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

It’s almost as if he’s playing every game with a billboard flashing “Contract Year” above his head—and he’s backing it up.

Alonso was locked in, launching his fourth homer of the season and finishing 3-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored. He’s swinging the bat like he’s got something to prove—and maybe he does.

Pete Alonso's third hit of the night is his fourth homer of the year! pic.twitter.com/eSU7kpFZbf — SNY (@SNYtv) April 12, 2025

Brandon Nimmo added his own firepower with a home run, helping build a lead that, for a while, looked safe.

Diaz Playing With Fire

There was a time when Edwin Díaz entering the game meant the lights were about to go out on the opponent. These days, it’s more like someone lighting a match in a fireworks factory.

With a three-run cushion in the ninth, Díaz walked two batters, gave up a double to Shea Langeliers, and surrendered a sac fly before finally getting Jacob Wilson to ground out with the tying run threatening from second base.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That last out felt more like a sigh of relief than a statement of dominance. His ERA now sits at an unsettling 7.94, and whatever swagger he once had coming out of the bullpen has been replaced with tension.

Canning’s Sixth-Inning Slip

Griffin Canning gave the Mets what they needed through five innings, allowing just a single run and keeping the Athletics guessing. But like milk left out too long, things started to sour in the sixth.

Manager Carlos Mendoza tried squeezing a little extra length out of him, and Canning paid for it by giving up three runs in the frame.

Griffin Canning's final line against the Athletics: 5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.



He unraveled in a hurry, giving up three runs in the sixth.



It's been fine since the Mets' bullpen has been so good, but the Mets are going to start needing more length from starters. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 12, 2025

Still, the right-hander exited with a line that kept his ERA at a manageable 4.20, not exactly ace material but far from a liability. In a game that nearly slipped through the Mets’ fingers, his early steadiness mattered more than the numbers suggest.

In the end, it was messy. But a win’s a win—especially when it comes by just one run and your closer’s ERA is creeping dangerously close to double digits.