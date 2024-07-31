The Knicks would need a ‘major shift’ to consider extending veteran power forward

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have concluded their offseason negotiations by extending Jalen Brunson with a four-year, $156.5 million deal. Although Brunson is already under contract for the upcoming season at $25 million, his player option for the 2025–26 season has been voided, and the extension will extend to a player option in 2028 at $43.3 million.

Opting for a significant pay cut to remain in New York, Brunson is aiming to secure a lucrative deal later and win several championships during his tenure.

Knicks V Julius Randle’s Contract Situation

Next on the agenda for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who is recovering from shoulder surgery that sidelined him for the entire postseason. The 29-year-old forward is approaching the final year of his four-year, $117 million contract, which includes a player option for the 2025–26 season. With a guaranteed contract of $28.9 million for the upcoming season, Randle is expected to opt out of his subsequent $30.9 million player option.

Jan 6, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) blocks the shot of New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Potential Extension Challenges

The Knicks might consider extending Randle as they did with Brunson, but significant obstacles are anticipated. According to Ian Begley from SNY, reaching an agreement on an extension next month seems unlikely without substantial concessions from both parties: “I think it would take a major shift in thinking on both sides to get an extension done for Randle when he is eligible early next month.”

Randle’s Performance and Future Prospects

This past season, Randle participated in only 46 games, a stark reduction from his previous minimum of 71 games over three seasons. He maintained an average of 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from three-point range. Despite occasional inefficiencies from the perimeter, Randle excelled near the basket, leveraging his strength to create high-probability scoring opportunities.

Jan 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) celebrates with forward Julius Randle (30) after a basket against the Orlando Magic during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Furthermore, Randle was dynamic in rebounding, achieving his highest offensive rebounds per game rate since 2019. His efforts earned him another All-Star nod, marking the third of his career.

Financial Considerations for the Knicks

Given the current constraints, the Knicks may struggle to offer Randle a long-term extension. They have him under contract for the next season but will need to evaluate their options carefully if they fail to secure an extension. The decision on Randle’s future with the Knicks looms large as they navigate their salary cap and team dynamics.