The Knicks have 2 extremely underrated depth pieces on their bench

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have a deep roster heading into the 2024-25 season and are arguably the most well-equipped team to topple the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. New York has a bunch of shiny star players like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Julius Randle, but two depth pieces they have off their bench may be getting overlooked.

Fourth-year backup Miles McBride and rookie Tyler Kolek are two guards that could have a major impact on the Knicks this upcoming season, and they both give them plenty of depth at the position behind Brunson.

Miles McBride could take another leap with the Knicks in the 2024-25 season

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In particular, McBride is coming off his best season as a pro, where he averaged 8.3 points and shot 41% from three-point range in 68 games. He also made 14 starts for New York last season and averaged 17.9 points per game on similar efficiency in such games.

McBride also brings tenacity on the defensive end to make a positive impact on that end of the floor. Last season, he made a name for himself as a consistent rotation player after taking over the backup point guard spot following Immanuel Quickley’s departure in the OG Anunoby trade, and his impact grew only larger when he stepped up while several guys were out with injuries. His quick development was one of the best uprising stories in the entire league last year.

Now with the team returning to full health, McBride can capitalize off of a tremendous season and have a greater impact in the second unit alongside Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. He may see less usage now that the Knicks have several top options to go to, but McBride can still have a large impact on this year’s team, and he will likely get the opportunity after showing a lot of potential last season.

Tyler Kolek has a lot of upside as a facilitator

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As for Kolek, the second-round rookie out of Marquette was very impressive in the Summer League, averaging 7.0 assists in five games with the Knicks in Las Vegas. The 23-year-old is primarily an offensive guard, as his short stature of 6-foot-3 doesn’t make him an imposing threat on the defensive end.

The lack of defense could be problematic with regard to getting substantial minutes under head coach Tom Thibodeau, who has always emphasized playing hard-nosed and physical defense. However, Kolek could still fill in a major hole that is on the Knicks’ bench, especially playmaking and offensive creation.

Kolek’s quick decision-making with the ball generates clean looks for his teammates, and playing alongside an aggressive scorer like DiVincenzo could be a huge benefit for him. Passing is Kolek’s top attribute, but he is also a capable shooter from long range. During his four-year college career, he had a three-point percentage of 36% and shot above 38% from outside in his final two seasons at Marquette.

Will Kolek make the Knicks rotation right away?

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It is unclear if Kolek will crack the rotation at the start of the year or if he will have to wait for an opportunity to open up. With the Knicks having a surplus of guards, there may simply not be enough room for Kolek to receive ample playing time, which could mean that he will see some time in Westchester with the G-League to stay in game shape.

Nevertheless, Kolek has a ton of promise of being a strong facilitator for the second unit, and the Knicks could use him in key situations early on in the season if they decide that they need to improve the look of the second unit.