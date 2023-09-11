The Knicks could target recently cut veteran guard to boost depth

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Another potential depth option is available for the New York Knicks as backup guard Cameron Payne was waived by the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Knicks, in need of added talent on their bench, could consider targeting the recently-cut Payne.

The Knicks could give Payne a chance to contend

Payne was released recently as the 29-year-old veteran is seeking an opportunity to contend for a championship.

“Payne recently arrived in trade from Suns and now gets a chance to join a contending team that can give him a bigger role,” Wojnarowski said on X.

The Knicks would certainly be considered one of those contending teams that could suit Payne.

How would Payne fit in with New York?

Payne would be an interesting fit with New York as the Knicks currently have a logjam of guards on the roster. However, with Immanuel Quickley’s extension talks reaching a stalemate, the Knicks could be in need of additional support at guard.

The 29-year-old found success backing up Chris Paul in Phoenix, averaging over 10 points per game in the last two seasons, and has been relatively efficient with the increased playing time, shooting over 37% from outside over the last three seasons.

Given the current state of New York’s roster, Payne would mostly serve as a veteran depth piece who would likely play 15-20 minutes per game should they decide to sign him to a contract. He would be a fairly cheap option as well, so signing Payne would not place a hard cap on their financial opportunities in the future.

Signing Payne will not make the Knicks a significantly better team than they are right now, but adding him would bring a solid veteran presence with a recent track record of being reliable and fairly consistent.

