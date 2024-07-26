Knicks’ developmental center could be ready to take a big step forward

The Knicks are taking a patient approach toward finding a complement to pair with Mitchell Robinson. Considering Robinson played just 31 regular season games this past season, it is evident that the Knicks need another starting-caliber big man to help offset his potential injuries.

Knicks’ Strategic Patience in Developing Big Men

However, the team may have high hopes for their former second-round pick, Jericho Sims, a 25-year-old with the potential to be an impact player. The Knicks recently added assistant coach Mark Bryant to their staff, renowned for his ability to develop centers. Sims may benefit tremendously from this addition, and after spending the first three years on the bench, it may be time for him to graduate to a more prominent role.

This past season, Sims averaged only two points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks. He made 45 appearances and started 11 games, averaging 13 minutes per contest. There’s not much to highlight from Sims’ statistics, but there is one way for him to secure a spot on the roster: by playing impeccable defense and rebounding with aggression.

Offseason Focus and Improvements

This offseason, Sims has devoted a lot of time to improving his scoring abilities. Recently, he worked with former NBA guard and 14-year veteran Mike Bibby, developing his jump shot around the basket. This training might not reflect Sims’ typical utilization unless the Knicks want him to expand his offensive contributions.

Instead, he should focus on his defensive rotations and rebounding positioning, which will help him earn more playing time. Ultimately, when Robinson is unavailable or off the floor, the Knicks need someone who can replicate his playing style, and Sims should use this time to refine those skills.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Potential Roster Additions

In the end, the Knicks might opt to trade for a seasoned veteran who can offer immediate contributions. Acquiring a player on an expiring contract like Clint Capela makes perfect sense, but they could wait until next season’s trade deadline to make a move, aiming to spend less rather than forcing a trade ahead of the preseason in October.

Re-signing Prospects and Market Interest

The front office remains interested in re-signing Precious Achiuwa, but contending teams have also been eyeing him as a valuable depth piece. He will likely wait to drive up his price and maximize his earnings.