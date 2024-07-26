Knicks’ rising sharpshooter could see a minutes reduction

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The current predicament facing the New York Knicks is a layered one. The Knicks have currently rostered four point guards, yet, they also lack depth at the center position. Rumors have circulated that a trade could occur to strengthen the center position which would also serve to solve the current logjam at point guard.

Recently acquired point guard Cameron Payne and new 2024 second-round pick Tyler Kolek will join Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride for a showdown at training camp. Brunson is the starter, but there is no certainty of who his backup might be this season.

Miles McBride flashed his potential last season

McBride showed incredible promise last season. Staying ready and consistent when New York was stifled by injuries, in four playoff games, McBride scored 15 points or more and averaged 13.8 points per game.

The lack of playmaking ability from McBride seems to be the only attribute he lacks consistently but he’s shown flashes of brilliance. McBride’s highest assist night last season, nine, was against the Atlanta Hawks, where he shot 26% from the floor. Three weeks later, McBride came up huge in a 29-point and seven-assist night, with nine made threes on 58% from the field.

As the season progressed, McBride’s playmaking abilities took a step, but by the time the playoffs came around, McBride couldn’t be relied on to be the backup point guard. In 347 playoff minutes, McBride played 70% of those minutes as a shooting guard. Plus, with an inefficient 11 turnovers, eight logged as a bad pass, and had his shot blocked seven times.

Matchup concepts are under a bigger microscope in the playoffs, and the 6-foot-2 Miles McBride at shooting guard left the backcourt undersized when he and Brunson shared the floor.

Who is the Knicks’ best backup point guard option?

When comparing the style of play between Cameron Payne, Tyler Kolek, and McBride, it’s important to understand what the Knicks need to maximize the rotation. The Knicks have five guys that could average 20 points per game, so the added scoring isn’t a necessity for the Knicks at this point. A playmaker to facilitate this star-powered offense is a priority, as Payne and Kolek fit that mold the Knicks will need.

In three of Payne’s 10 seasons, he averaged 4.5 assists or more, with a career-high 4.9 assists in 2022 to 1.8 turnovers.

Kolek in his summer league showing averaged seven assists per game. He was drafted out of Marquette with 509 assists in his last two seasons in 67 games played.

McBride in 132 games the past two regular seasons had 186 assists. Assuming McBride is a much better playmaker next season, the levels he’d have to climb to be on the same level as his peer’s playmaking ability will not surpass them in one more season as they progress their skill sets in their own right.

The stage is set, and the training camp will be a war zone of a point guard battle. Tom Thibodeau has a reputation for rewarding tenure and hard work, but with Kolek and Payne meeting the standards the Knicks need for playmaking, McBride could be looking at a more permanent shooting guard role.