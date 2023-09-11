Ex-Knicks 1st round pick lands deal with Trailblazers

Nov 16, 2019; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox II (20) goes up for a shot while being defended by Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller (40) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are buoyant about their team composition going into the new season, even though the roster hasn’t seen drastic changes. The acquisition of Donte DiVincenzo, a former Golden State sharpshooter, has specifically raised eyebrows—in a good way. This move is set to add depth in three-point shooting and bring a defensive upgrade to the Knicks’ lineup.

The Drafting Dilemma: The Case of Kevin Knox

However, the Knicks have a track record of questionable draft decisions, a trend stretching back years. Take the example of Kevin Knox, their first-round pick in 2018. Knox was part of the Knicks lineup until the 2021-2022 season when he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

Career Moves: Knox’s Journey Post-Knicks

Following his stint with the Knicks, Knox found himself with the Detroit Pistons and later with the Portland Trailblazers. He eventually signed a one-year contract to stay with the Trailblazers. Knox’s 2022 season saw him on the court for an average of 17.1 minutes, where he shot .444 from the field and had a .314 accuracy rate from beyond the arc. His overall stats included averages of 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.5 steals per game.

Unfulfilled Potential: Knox’s Struggles in the NBA

Though once touted as an electrifying talent coming out of Kentucky, Knox has struggled to adapt his game to the NBA landscape. His shooting, in particular, has been a significant concern.

The Numbers Game: Knox’s Knicks Tenure

During his four seasons donning a Knicks jersey, Knox played in 195 games, averaging 8.2 points and shooting .369 from the field. His three-point shooting wasn’t too impressive either, posting a .346 accuracy rate. Inefficiency, poor defense, and a scheme that didn’t complement his skill set resulted in the Knicks parting ways with him two years ago.

A Second Chance: Portland’s Interest in Knox

However, it appears that Knox may have found a lifeline in the Portland Trailblazers. They seem to see untapped potential in the 24-year-old forward, offering him another chance via a one-year deal to make his mark in the league.

Navigating through the ups and downs of off-season moves and past drafting histories, the New York Knicks remain a team full of optimism. Whether this sentiment pays off in the coming season is a storyline worth keeping an eye on.