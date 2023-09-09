Knicks reportedly not close to extending Immanuel Quickley

Feb 13, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) reacts after a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Knicks contemplate how they should approach Immanuel Quickley’s pending contract situation, neither side has made any substantial progress in talks about an extension. Quickley, a rising star in the NBA, is seemingly a player New York would want to hold onto long-term. However, the two sides are reportedly still far from agreeing on an extension.

Knicks and Immanuel Quickley are not close to an agreement

“According to an NBA source, there has been some base-touching between the sides on a Quickley extension, but no serious talks as of yet,” said Sean Deveney from Heavy Sports. “There’s some pessimism about whether a deal can get done, but talks are not expected to heat up until October.”

As of now, Quickley, 24, is slated to become a restricted free agent after this upcoming season, but that could all change if the Knicks are able to strike a deal with their beloved sixth man.

Quickley is seeking a massive extension

Earlier this offseason, Quickley was reported to be seeking an extension north of “nine figures,” which would make him the fourth player currently on the Knicks to secure a $100+ million contract.

Whether or not he is worth that type of money has been the conversation among Knicks fans all summer. While he is one of the best two-way bench players in the entire NBA, the likelihood that he would have to continue to resort to a bench role behind Jalen Brunson poses some complications.

What does the future hold for Quickly and the Knicks?

If Quickley were to seek a role that included playing in starting fives, there is a possibility that he could pursue different opportunities outside of the Knicks’ organization. However, the Knicks will have the chance to match any opposing teams’ deals if he were to hit the free agent market.

It will interesting to see if extension talks pick up between the two sides as the beginning of training camp inches closer.

