Why the Knicks should offer young backup point guard a massive extension

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In the buzzing corridors of NBA rumors, there’s talk about the New York Knicks‘ intriguing contract situation with their star sixth man, Immanuel Quickley. Speculation about his contract extension is reaching astronomical figures—some even say “nine figures.”

Shelling out over $100 million for a bench player might sound like financial harakiri to some, but as Quickley enters his fourth NBA season, he might just prove he’s worth every penny.

Quickley’s Meteoric Rise in the Last Season

Before last December, Quickley found his name entangled in trade rumors following an underwhelming performance in the first couple of months of the season. However, things took a dramatic turn for the better with the arrival of the new calendar year.

Over his last 44 games of the season, he averaged an impressive 17.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.7% from the field and above 39% from three-point range. This mid-season turnaround not only bumped his season average for points to 14.9, but also landed him as the runner-up for the prestigious Sixth Man of The Year Award.

But Quickley wasn’t just a one-trick pony; he displayed extraordinary defensive skills on the perimeter, becoming a dynamo off the bench in every aspect of the game. His incredible versatility has swiftly earned him a spot as one of the NBA’s most invaluable bench players.

The Postseason Hurdle: Quickley’s Big Test

Yet, there’s a catch to gifting him an early contract extension. Unlike some other Knicks players—Jalen Brunson being an exception—Quickley’s postseason performance hasn’t been up to par. In his short yet bright career, Quickley has found the playoffs to be a stumbling block. This raises questions about his capability to level up in high-stakes games, something he’ll need to do to become a cornerstone of the Knicks’ long-term plans.

Given this, the Knicks might be inclined to play it safe, waiting another season to evaluate if his remarkable form is sustainable, especially when it comes to the postseason. If he replicates or even surpasses last season’s stats, then locking him in with a generous extension would be a no-brainer.

The Sixth Man Dilemma: Quickley’s Future Role With the Knicks

Persuading Quickley to remain content as a sixth man behind Brunson could be a challenging endeavor. There’s a possibility that Quickley might explore other avenues that promise him a more prominent role on the court. The decision to extend his contract may also hinge on his financial expectations and whether the Knicks see value in investing a significant sum in a bench player.

Quickley’s Future: A Complicated Affair

Quickley’s synergy with the Knicks is unquestionable, and his contributions are a net positive on the court. However, an extension might not be as straightforward as many would hope. The upcoming seasons will be crucial in determining how the Knicks navigate this complex situation.

Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_