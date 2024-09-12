The Knicks are clearly showing their hand at center

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It is becoming increasingly clear that the New York Knicks have a strategy in place for the center position, which involves potentially bringing in a new player to pair with Mitchell Robinson. Although the team signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million deal, they still view Robinson as the primary starter. However, his availability for the beginning of the season is in question due to ongoing rehabilitation from injury.

Knicks’ Plan for Center Position Takes Shape as Season Approaches

Robinson is recovering from a stress fracture in his foot, and there is a possibility he could miss the early part of the regular season. At 26, Robinson is regarded as one of the top defensive big men in the NBA, but his frequent injuries are a cause for concern.

Last season, he played in just 31 games, averaging 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. Unfortunately, Robinson has only played more than 70 games in a season once in his career, and that was three years ago. It’s becoming increasingly clear that those healthier days might be behind him.

Knicks Exploring Other Options

The Knicks’ front office has already started exploring alternatives to Robinson, considering both free agents and trade candidates to fill the potential gap. Among the most recent names linked to the team is Robert Williams III, currently with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Like Robinson, Williams is 26 years old and has shown elite defensive potential. Williams played only six games last season, but in the 2021–22 season, he was a second-team All-Defensive player and even garnered the 7th most votes for Defensive Player of the Year. However, injuries have taken a toll on his value, with him appearing in just 35 games the season before last.

Isaiah Stewart as a Potential Target

Another intriguing option for the Knicks could be Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart. Stewart is on a team-friendly four-year, $60 million contract and has the ability to play both center and power forward. This versatility could prove valuable for the Knicks, who might be looking for a big man who can fit into multiple roles. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has speculated that Stewart might be a target for teams needing frontcourt depth, and the Knicks could be one of those suitors.

Patience Pays Off for the Knicks

In typical fashion, the Knicks’ front office is exercising patience as they evaluate their options. They have employed a cautious approach in the past, waiting for the right opportunity to present itself, and it has paid off for them. Although there’s no immediate urgency to make a move before the season starts, Robinson’s uncertain health might prompt the team to act sooner rather than later.

Looking Ahead

As the season approaches, the Knicks will need to address their depth at the center position if Robinson isn’t fully recovered. Whether they opt to trade for a player like Robert Williams III or Isaiah Stewart, or rely on internal options like Precious Achiuwa, remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the team is prepared to make adjustments to ensure they have a strong defensive presence in the paint.