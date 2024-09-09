Knicks reportedly eyeing quality center option from Portland via trade

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks roster has high-level talent spread all around, but they are certainly not a finished product as they lack center depth significantly. The obstacle of replacing the loss of Isaiah Hartenstein has been the hottest topic around this team all offseason. Still, with the regular season closing in, making a trade before or during the season is a real possibility.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says that the Knicks could make a move for Robert Williams III

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggests that the Knicks will keep a close eye on Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III. Williams played only six games last season due to suffering a knee injury that required season-ending surgery.

“Any team looking for a center is going to watch Robert Williams closely this year,” Windhorst said (h/t KnicksMuse via X). After they drafted Donovan Clingan and have Deandre Ayton – who’s probably not very tradeable – on the roster, I don’t know how Robert Williams fits. I think the Knicks will be among the teams monitoring him.”

Similar to New York’s starting center Mitchell Robinson, Williams is an elite defensive talent but has been bitten by the injury bug. He has played over 60 games just one time in his career, which was the 2021-22 season in which he helped lead the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals by averaging 2.2 blocks per game. Only Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies averaged more blocks that season.

Williams would be a great fit with the Knicks

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Injuries are simply too unpredictable, so making a trade for Williams would be a high-risk, high-reward type of deal for the Knicks given his lengthy history. However, he would solve several areas of concern for them, nevertheless giving them a true backup big man to complete the framework of the roster.

The Knicks are already a strong defensive team with Robinson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges in the starting five. Williams would give their second unit an All-Defense caliber player, and it is safe to assume he would only flourish playing for head coach Tom Thibodeau who emphasizes making an impact on that end of the floor.

There is no indication that the Knicks and Trail Blazers are taking part in any active discussions surrounding Williams currently. However, as the season gets underway in the next month, be on the lookout for New York to survey Williams’ market on the trade block.