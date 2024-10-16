Studs and Duds: Knicks’ second unit handles business against the Hornets

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are 4-0 in the preseason after a win against the Charlotte Hornets. In this game, the starters took a break, and the bench unit, led by Precious Achiuwa, secured the victory. Tyler Kolek continues to impress despite being only 23 years old, and he may not be the only young player to see playing time this season.

Studs from the Knicks’ 111–105 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets

The Knicks put on a rookie showcase

The Charlotte Hornets played their starters in this game and still couldn’t get the job done against New York’s bench. A bench unit that was not expected to hold its own in any capacity has gained a level of confidence following a well-executed win.

Pacome Dadiet made a sharp professional debut in his first game, scoring 16 points in 12 minutes of play. Dadiet shot 50% from beyond the arc, making 3 out of 6 attempts, and also held his own on defense. Although Head Coach Tom Thibodeau isn’t known for playing rookies, the Knicks’ lack of depth may compel him to give some of the young players a chance this season.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Tyler Kolek in three preseason games is averaging 11 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. The skill level of Kolek as a playmaker is not only impressive but a skill the New York Knicks’ rotation could use more of. Shooting 47% from the field and a modest 33% from three, Kolek’s ability to make players around him better can’t go unnoticed. Kolek led the NCAA with 7.7 assists per game last season while showing a flair on offense in these exhibition games; he has proven to hold his own.

Precious Achiuwa is looking even better

Precious Achiuwa appeared to be in top form, scoring 20 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. The absence of Mitchell Robinson from the rotation will lead to increased production as Achiuwa looks to anchor the second unit.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

After the victory, Achiuwa spoke with courtside reporter Bill Pidto and said, “Man, I love New York. I love the fans… I wanted to come back just so I could feel this energy in the room every time we play.”

Achiuwa’s performance fueled the Knicks to a victory, defying expectations of a potential loss. Achiuwa aims to continue building on his performance from last season, during which he became a regular part of the team’s lineup after the new year.

Duds from the Knicks’ preseason contest with the Hornets

The injury bug bites the Knicks

During much of last year’s regular season, injuries derailed the team’s anticipated path to the eastern conference finals. Fast forward to today, New York is without their starting center, and now the expected bench player, Landry Shamet, may miss opening night after apparently injuring his right shoulder against the Hornets.

New York’s young players could help address the team’s injury issues, but changing the team’s style to play more rookies comes with the risk of reduced effectiveness. Thankfully, the Knicks’ current crop of rookies has been showing great potential in the exhibition games they’ve played.

A strong performance in the upcoming exhibition game could generate enough excitement for players like Tyler Kolek or Pacome Dadiet to earn playing time and become key contributors from the start of the regular season.