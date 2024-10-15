Knicks: Good news and bad news from 111-105 preseason victory over Hornets

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks remain undefeated in the preseason, defeating the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday by a score of 111-105 for their fourth consecutive victory with one preseason game remaining.

All of the Knicks’ starters sat this game out, giving head coach Tom Thibodeau a chance to see what his bench unit could do. The young guys delivered, beating a Hornets team that had most of its regulars playing and putting on an impressive display from start to finish.

The Knicks rookies shined against the Hornets

Though Precious Achiuwa was the most impressive player on the floor with 20 points, 16 rebounds, and two made three-pointers, it was the Knicks’ 2024 draft class that raised the most eyebrows on the floor.

Second-round pick Ariel Hukporti may be playing his way into a standard contract with his impressive preseason. He continued his strong run with a solid eight-point, five-rebound performance and added a block to his 22-minute tally.

Hukporti put on a great display of athleticism, including an emphatic posterizer dunk over Hornets’ center Nick Richards. If he gets a standard Knicks deal, he could have a lane to get consistent playing time and could become the team’s backup center with Achiuwa sliding over to power forward.

First-round draft pick Pacome Dadiet made his unofficial Knicks debut against Charlotte. The France native was very impressive in his first-ever action, scoring all 16 of his points in the second quarter and shooting 6-for-11 in the game and 3-for-5 from three-point range.

Rookie guard Tyler Kolek had a near triple-double with seven points, eight rebounds, and a team-high nine assists, but struggled with his shooting in 24 minutes of action as he was just 2-for-9 from the floor and 1-for-6 from three.

Kolek did not play in their last preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves but put on an impressive display in the first two games. He is trying to nail down a spot in the rotation, though that opportunity might be running out with just one preseason game left.

Landry Shamet left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury

Perhaps the biggest storyline out of the night comes from guard Landry Shamet. The veteran guard appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in the third quarter after reaching for a steal on an entry pass. He was in serious pain afterward and then was escorted to the locker room, where he would not emerge from for the remainder of the game.

Before the injury, Shamet had scored eight points in 20 minutes of action after getting the starting nod with the starters sitting. If his injury is anything serious, that would be a crushing blow both for him and the Knicks. Shamet is on a non-guaranteed contract looking to secure a roster spot, and his play throughout the early portion of the preseason has made him a strong candidate to not only make the roster but be a big part of the rotation.

Thibodeau had no further update on Shamet’s status after the game. More will be known leading up to their final preseason game, which is set for Friday night against the Washington Wizards before they gear up for the regular season opener against the Boston Celtics next Wednesday.