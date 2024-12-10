Studs and Duds: Knicks pick up crucial win over the Raptors in Toronto

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Deep in the Toronto “6” were the New York Knicks as they faced RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors. Barrett looked to make a statement on this occasion against his former team, finishing with 30 points on the night. New York executed efficiently and effectively down the stretch, led by MVP-caliber Karl Anthony Towns and company, earning a 113–108 victory on the road.

Studs from the Knicks’ win over the Raptors

KAT is making a case for MVP

This was the first win for Towns in Toronto in his career while he has been the difference maker for New York this season. Towns had two steals and two blocks while posting a tremendous 24 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists. Beyond being an imposing force on offense, Towns has the highest defensive rating on the team and brought his tenacity to Toronto.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Knicks held a two-point lead with eight seconds to play before Towns hit a bomb from downtown to put New York up five, ultimately icing the game for the win. Top two in the league in rebounds while shooting 44% from beyond the arc, Towns is playing like an MVP and elevating the Knicks to championship-level basketball.

Is Mikal Bridges a first option for the New York Knicks?

Since his 31-point eruption against the Pelicans, Mikal Bridges has strung together his best stretch of games this season. Averaging 22.4 points per game on 56% from the field and 45% from three in the last five, Bridges has the best plus-minus in the league while also being number one in minutes per game.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Kudos to Coach Thibodeau for allowing Bridges to play through his woes, find his role, and establish a consistent approach on offense. Against Toronto, Bridges made five threes, with three coming in the fourth quarter. A tremendous three from the corner, with under two minutes to play for the lead, marked the 19th lead change of the night. Tipping the cowboy hat to Bruce Brown on the Raptors bench, Bridges has looked prolific to begin the month.

Duds from the Knicks’ win over the Raptors

The Knicks need to stay mentally strong for 48 minutes

The Raptors went to halftime with a one-point lead over an exceptionally lazy approach from New York on defense. Jalen Brunson left points at the line, going 1/4 from the free throw in the first half with three turnovers. A certain disconnect was present, and Toronto capitalized.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Raptors won the second and third quarters against New York, but thanks to the phenomenal fourth quarter from Towns and Bridges things were handled down the stretch. Winning handily against sub-.500 teams is what elevates confidence and camaraderie, but being in dog fights against losing teams doesn’t spell success. Yes, you may win it just won’t be conducive to breeding a championship mentality.

Allowing a 7-17 Toronto team to control two quarters with the talent of New York on both ends is shameful, and the Knicks must be held to championship standards. New York boasts a top-four defensive rating in the last six games as they’re getting back to the Knicks that fans know and love.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ win over the Raptors

Back to winning ways, the Knick’s schedule shifts to the NBA Emirates Cup on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks have a solid eight-man rotation, and with huge wins this season over Boston, Cleveland, and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Knicks can’t take them lightly.

Anticipate a big night from Brunson in a matchup with star guard Trae Young, as their previous matchup ended in a big night from Trae and a Hawks victory. Two high-potent offenses look to battle, but Atlanta is ranked bottom two in points allowed per game. As long as New York plays the defense that’s been seen as of late, the NBA Emirates Cup may be New York’s to lose.