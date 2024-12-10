Knicks’ potential solution bench scoring is on trade block ahead of deadline

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have need for an additional difference maker to join their second unit. The Knicks would also benefit from having another defender who can man the forward slots. The franchise may not need to look any further than Charlotte Hornets wing Cody Martin.

Knicks: Hornets F Cody Martin is now available for trade

Forbes’ Evan Sidery reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Hornets are now willing to move off of Martin. Seeing that the Nevada product is now on the trade block, the Knicks may wind up reaping great benefits should they bring him on board. Martin is a high IQ, low usage player who can shoot the three-ball well, stop on a dime for pull-up jumpers, and play stout on-ball defense.

Martin would bring shooting and defense to the Knicks

The 29-year-old is averaging 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest while sinking 1.2 nightly threes across 26.2 minutes of action. Though he is not a dynamic playmaker, he’d feed off of Cam Payne and Miles McBride’s playmaking in the Knicks’ second unit.

Martin could boost Knicks’ NBA-worst scoring bench

New York boasts the lowest-scoring bench in the league at 21 PPG. That’s even with valued backup center Precious Achiuwa back in their fold, as the Knicks have still scored an NBA-worst 20 PPG in their most recent three games he’s played in. Thus, Martin could help the Knicks play as they did in their win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night with active off-ball movement, screening, floor spacing, and outside shooting prowess.

Martin is on the Hornets’ books for $8.12 million this season and $8.68M in the final year of his deal next time out. Thus, if the Knicks can make the dollars and cents work, he’d be a great three-and-d multi-positional player for them to make a push for.