Knicks predicted to pull off blockbuster trade for Clippers star

The New York Knicks were recently tied to Los Angeles Clippers star Norman Powell in a bold mock trade.

Knicks swap Mikal Bridges for Norman Powell in mock deal

The Sporting News’ Dean Simon made the case for the Knicks moving off of star forward Mikal Bridges in favor of Powell, saying this:

“With Bridges’ possible departure looming, it’s plausible that the Knicks’ front office may contact the Los Angeles Clippers to hash out the details of a major deal that sends him out along with possible draft capital in exchange for a surging fringe All-Star scorer, Norman Powell,” Simon wrote.

Powell could be a solid fit over Bridges

While Bridges outshines Powell as a perimeter defender in addition to possessing scoring chops, his fit in New York has been iffy. The Knicks have yet to truly reach their fullest potential with the playoffs at their doorstep.

Thus, New York’s front office could elect to make a move of this caliber that works toward creating better team chemistry. Powell has emerged in 2024-25. The 31-year-old averages 22.6 points and 1.3 steals per game. Powell would work especially well with the Knicks given his prowess as a catch-and-shoot artist from distance.

The UCLA product Knicks down 1.9 of his 3.1 three-pointers per game at a 46.7 percent connect rate off the catch. His pace, coupled with good spacing, could allow New York to run a faster offense akin to the way they did when Donte DiVincenzo was in town last season.

Bridges still has time to prove that he can help lead the Knicks to a title come spring. If New York fails to win it all, a trade of this magnitude would be fitting, should New York decide to make a change.