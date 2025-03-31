Knicks’ two-way forward is having an amazing offensive stretch

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are getting incredible value from forward OG Anunoby over the past month. The two-way wing has stepped up tremendously with Jalen Brunson sidelined and has been a big part of why they have been able to stay afloat in his absence.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby is on fire lately

In Sunday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Anunoby scored 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting and 2-for-5 from outside the arc. He also had three steals on two blocks on the defensive front, showcasing his versatility from everywhere on the floor.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Over his last four games, he is averaging 30.5 points per game and has expanded his game to more than just corner shooting. He has been attacking the basket with force and has also been recording a lot of dunks.

Anunoby ranks ninth in the NBA in dunks with 121 and is tied with Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo in that category. The forward scored 20 or more points 12 times in March, and his impact continues to be significant on both ends of the floor.

Anunoby’s impact will be huge in the postseason

Brunson is likely to return to the floor soon, and if this is the version of Anunoby they will have upon his return, the Knicks will be a tough out in the postseason. They have the team capable of making a deep run, but they still have to prove that they are better than the Cavs and Celtics, as those two teams have owned them all season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York has eight games remaining on the season but a handful of matchups against the Cavs and Celtics. Those games will be a big test for them, and they’ll look a lot more imposing against them if Anunoby continues to play at this level.

Anunoby will look to continue this stretch on Tuesday when he and the Knicks face the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.