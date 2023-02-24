Report: Suns monitoring Derrick Rose situation with Knicks

May 7, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks kept Derrick Rose past the trade deadline without any plan of giving him meaningful minutes for the rest of the season.

While there’s no discussion about contract buyout yet, a title contender is interested in signing Rose if ever he becomes available.

According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly monitoring Rose’s situation with the Knicks as the playoffs draw closer.

“After swinging the deal of the season in acquiring Kevin Durant at the 2023 trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns are now surveying the market for another ball-handler to assist Chris Paul and Cameron Payne, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The buyout market is relatively bare at the point guard position at the moment. However, there is a primary candidate the team is monitoring, according to sources: New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose.” Chris Haynes via Bleacher Report

Rose, 34, has only appeared in 26 games this season despite getting into shape in the offseason. He’s only played in five games, mainly because of injuries to other Knicks guards, since New York coach Tom Thibodeau shortened his rotation following their Dec. 3 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Knicks reportedly wanted to do right by Rose and send him to an ideal situation. But nothing materialized at the trade deadline despite persistent rumors of interest from contenders such as the Milwaukee Bucks.

Stuck on the Knicks bench, Rose is content mentoring the young Knicks guards, although he always believed he’s got plenty left in his tank.

The arrival of Josh Hart at the trade deadline pushed second-year guard Miles McBride to the bench, which meant one more player ahead of Rose in case of an injury to one of the guards in the current rotation.

Before the trade deadline, Thibodeau praised Rose as the ultimate professional who embraces whatever role he’s given.

“I think for any veteran, it’s not easy to accept,” Thibodeau said. “And I think you always have to sacrifice and put the team first. And he’s always done that, whether he’s been an MVP or he’s been a guy that has come off the bench.

“He’s dealt with just about everything he could deal with in this league, and I think he has a great perspective on the league and so he’ll contribute in a positive way, in any way that he can and he’s done that.”

Rose is owed $14.5 million this season and has a $15.6 million team option next season, which the Knicks are expected not to pick up.

With the Knicks getting closer to the luxury tax threshold, they could create more wiggle room if they can negotiate to have Rose leave some money on the table for his freedom to sign with the Suns. If that happens, the Knicks can cycle through 10-day contracts or sign a player to a prorated standard contract with the savings they could get from a potential Rose buyout.

