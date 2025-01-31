Reigning NBA MVP labels Knicks as top-five championship contenders

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Denver Nuggets reigning MVP Nikola Jokic gave the New York Knicks major praise after their most recent contest.

Knicks labeled legit title threats by Nuggets superstar

Per New York Basketball on X, after the Knicks handed his Nuggets a 122-112 loss on Wednesday night, Jokic propped New York up as one of the teams with the best chances to win it all come June:

“They’ve hurt us the last couple years,” Jokic said to reporters when asked what makes the Knicks so tough to play against. “They’re playing really well. They’re well-coached…They know what they’re doing. They’re a really good team…Top 5 candidates for the title.”

The Knicks did a commendable job guarding Jokic. Thanks in large part to the efforts of All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and backup Precious Achiuwa, New York limited the four-time All-NBA First Team honoree to 17 points, six rebounds and six assists on 40 percent shooting from the field. All of those peripherals pale in comparison to his season averages of 29.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, and 10.1 APG on 56.7 percent shooting from the floor.

Knicks’ success vs. Nikola Jokic & Nuggets shows potential

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The work that the Knicks did goes beyond the stark dropoff from his usual output. Also per New York Basketball, the Serbian’s lackluster performance was not seen in like fashion in half a decade:

“Other than a game he was ejected in the 1st quarter, Nikola Jokic hasn’t gone 17-6-6 or less in 5 seasons, Til tonight,” New York Basketball published.

The Knicks are now 2-0 against the Nuggets this season. Their first win came in a 145-118 thrashing of Denver on Nov. 25. New York has also played exceptionally well against the bulk of playoff contenders this season, only picking up notable losses to a select few teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics throughout the year.

Receiving such praise from Jokic, who is a former champion from 2023, is a major nod to the Knicks’ franchise. Their revamped unit will look to put their foot on the gas and round into championship form as the second half of the year progresses.