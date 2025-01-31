Knicks standout forward snubbed of All-Star nod

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The NBA All-Star rosters were announced on Thursday night and one deserving player was shockingly snubbed. New York Knicks forward Josh Hart was left off the 2025 Eastern Conference All-Star team altogether.

Knicks: Josh Hart not chosen as East All-Star reserve

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the reserves for the East are as follows:

“2025 NBA East All-Star reserves: Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro,” Charania published on X on Thursday evening.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The additional seven players selected are all deserving of honors. Garland and Mobley have led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the best record in the Eastern Conference while players like Cunningham and Herro have entered their prime. The other All-Stars in Lillard, Siakam and Brown have all produced more of the same as perennial All-Star candidates.

However, Hart has been elite in his role for the Knicks. Though his 13.9 points per game are not as plentiful as his aforementioned contemporaries, the 6-4 talent’s 9.7 rebounds are unprecedented for a player of his stature, while his 5.7 assists per contest have driven New York’s offense.

Knicks will only have two All-Stars this season

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Hart will have to wait until at least next season to strive for his first career All-Star nod. His qualitative impact certainly warranted recognition this time around, but he’ll work toward fueling the Knicks to a deep playoff run come spring.

OG Anunoby was another Knicks star who did not receive recognition for his output thus far this season. Anunoby has been sensational on the defensive end while having a clear sway on New York’s winning ways. He too will have to wait until 2025-26 to try and gain a selection to the midseason festivity.