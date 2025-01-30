Knicks reportedly open to trading oft-injured center

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have less than a week to decide what they are going to do about injured center Mitchell Robinson. The big man has yet to play a game this season while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, and with the trade deadline coming up, the possibility of moving Robinson for bench depth is very possible.

The Knicks are open to trading Mitchell Robinson

According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, New York is officially open to trading Robinson.

“League sources told The Athletic that they are under the impression that the Knicks are open to moving the oft-injured Robinson, who will make $14.3 million this season and $12.9 million next season. The big man, who has been a defensive anchor for New York for several seasons, underwent foot surgery in May and has yet to play in a game this season,” Edwards wrote.

Robinson has been trying to work his way back from his injury but it has been a slow-moving rehab. The initial prognosis before the start of the season was that he was targeting a December or January return, and while he has made positive steps forward, he has still yet to practice with the team and has not been cleared for contact.

The Knicks need a durable player who can help the bench unit

The seven-footer is a tremendous rebounder and shot-blocker when he is on the court, but that has been the problem. His lack of availability has hurt the Knicks drastically, and this season in particular has been a struggle for them to find a reliable backup to Karl-Anthony Towns, a player that they mainly traded for in the first place due to Robinson’s injury.

The Knicks are in need of bench depth badly, and trading Robinson could them find a more durable player that is able to contribute immediately, and would also help get them off of his contract and free up some cap space for New York. Robinson is the team’s longest-tenured player, and has been with them since 2018.

With the trade deadline less than a week away, the Knicks have now made their intentions clear that Robinson is on the trade block. In the coming days, expect his market to intensify as teams will do their due diligence to weigh out Robinson’s price tag.