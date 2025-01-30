Knicks could pursue Hawks’ backup center at trade deadline

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are likely to make frontcourt additions at this year’s trade deadline. With Mitchell Robinson still out, the team badly needs frontcourt depth to complete their roster and make them a bonafide contender.

The Knicks could pursue Larry Nance Jr. in a trade

One center that has gone under the radar could wind up being targeted by the Knicks with the deadline less than a week away. Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Brener cited CBS Sports’ James Herbert for listing Atlanta Hawks veteran backup big man Larry Nance Jr. as a potential trade target.

“Nance could be an option if Mitchell Robinson isn’t healthy. The two salaries line up well and the Knicks could send a pair of second-round picks to sweeten the offer,” Brener wrote.

Nance, 32, is in his 10th NBA season and first with the Hawks. He has only appeared in 17 games this season after undergoing surgery for a broken hand earlier in the season, but he just recently made his return and is working his way back.

He is averaging 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds along with 1.1 steals in those 17 games with the Hawks this season. Atlanta has a crowded center room with Onyeka Okongwu and Clint Capela being the main bigs for them, so Nance could be an easier trade candidate for them.

Nance could provide a spark off the Knicks’ bench

Nance is set to make close to $11 million this season, which further proves that trading him makes sense given the lack of playing time he is able to receive. He would have a much more defined role on the Knicks, as he would immediately become the team’s primary backup center.

Given the salary he is making, such a move would come at the cost of Mitchell Robinson, who is making $15 million this season. Despite the injury risk that comes with Nance, he could be a solid fit for them that provides a big boost in the second unit.

Nance’s athleticism on both ends could provide a big spark for New York. He has also improved his shooting touch dramatically this season, as he is shooting 46% from three on an average of 3.4 three-point attempts per game, so he would provide the Knicks with another floor-spacing big man behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

Ultimately, the Knicks have until 3 P.M. EST on Feb. 6 to make the moves they feel will help improve the team.