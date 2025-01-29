Knicks could pursue young Raptors forward in a deadline trade

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While most of the New York Knicks’ depth issues exist in the frontcourt, they need scoring depth badly all around. The options that are available to them are relatively thin, but even some under-the-radar options could sneakily give them a huge boost.

The Knicks could pursue Ochai Agbaji in the trade market

Evan Sidery of Forbes mentioned that Ochai Agbaji from the Toronto Raptors is garnering trade interest. Dean Simon of The Sporting News stated that he could be a viable option for the Knicks’ bench given their poor scoring output.

“Due to this glaring weakness with the Knick’s current rotation, the team could contact the Toronto Raptors about a rising guard drawing the attention of multiple teams in the trade market, Ochai Agbaji,” Simon wrote.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Agbaji, is in his third NBA season and second with the Raptors. The 24-year-old has made 33 starts in 40 games this season and is averaging 10.4 points on 50.8% shooting from the floor and 40.3% from three.

Agbaji was initially drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 14th overall pick in 2022, where he signed his rookie scale contract that he is currently still playing on. However, he never played a game for them as he was traded to the Utah Jazz as part of the Donovan Mitchell deal. Agbaji was then traded to the Raptors last season, and now could be on the move again with Toronto struggling this season.

Agbaji could fill a huge need off the bench for the Knicks

The Knicks could benefit from adding him to the bench, as he brings efficient scoring and solid defense to the table. New York has essentially no wing depth behind Josh Hart and OG Anunoby, so Agbaji would fill in a major hole in the second unit.

The contract could complicate a potential deal, as the Knicks are on the brink of eclipsing the second apron. Agbaji is making north of $4.3 million this season, so the Knicks would have to get off of some contracts to make financials match.

Such a trade could come at the cost of Mitchell Robinson, who has yet to play a game this season with an ankle injury and has an undetermined timeline for a return. Ultimately, whether or not the Knicks make a move for Agbaji remains to be seen, but he could be a sneaky solid addition for a Knicks team in need of depth.