Knicks could trade for valuable two-way wing ahead of deadline

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ bench needs another two-way scorer, and that missing piece could be a player on the Charlotte Hornets.

Knicks could acquire Hornets’ Cody Martin by the deadline

The Knicks could make a push for Hornets forward Cody Martin prior to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. CBS Sports’ James Herbert had this to say on the matter (h/t Jeremy Brener of New York Knicks on SI via Yardbarker):

“How about Cody Martin? The Charlotte Hornets wing is making $8.1 million this season and $8.7 million in 2025-26,” Herbert writes. “His poor spot-up shooting is a concern, but his presence would allow Thibodeau to cut the other wings’ minutes. Martin can’t be swapped for Achiuwa straight up, as New York is hard-capped at the second apron and about $580,000 below it, but if a third team is involved, the Knicks could theoretically get this done without trading Robinson.”

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Martin could give the Knicks what they need this season

Martin is a quality forward who plays fast, can handle the ball, finishes in transition, and converts from three-point range or inside the arc off the dribble or the catch. He has a fluid game that could bode well for a Knicks team that greatly needs another shot-creator for their second unit. Martin is not the most efficient scorer but makes up for it with the ability to guard multiple positions.

New York would be getting a player who currently puts up 7.8 points, 4.5 rebound,s and 1.1 steals per game. If the Knicks were to find a third team that could make the money work on a deal, the 29-year-old would be a worthy addition to their roster that could help them wage a championship run come spring.