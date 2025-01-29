Can Knicks’ world class defender continue shutdown play against elite Nuggets point guards?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New York Knicks star guard Mikal Bridges has been on a defensive tear that could continue on Wednesday night.

Mikal Bridges has played on another level defensively of late

According to an X user, @Thibadome, Bridges has done remarkable work to shut down four special point guards in consecutive games:

“Mikal Bridges in his last four games has been matched up with Trae Young, D’Angelo Russell, De’Aaron Fox, and Ja Morant,” the user accentuated. “Those guys shot 25/72 (34.7%) in those games.”

Knicks: Bridges has locked down top-shelf point guards

All four of those floor generals have been All-Stars in years past. While only the latter two in Fox and Morant have been known for being efficient at the position, all of them have nuclear scoring capabilities, to where each could have reached those 25 made field goals alone.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bridges — a former 2022 All-Defensive First Team honoree — has upped the ante on the perimeter. He can now continue such play when the Knicks take on Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in their next outing.

Bridges has momentum ahead of Jamal Murray matchup

Murray has not made an All-Star or All-NBA team in his career but has a lengthy history of dominance in the playoffs. The former 2023 NBA champion is a special talent who can create his own shot with ease and fire from long range. The Kentucky product averages 19.8 points and six assists on 45.4 percent shooting from the field and 37.2 percent connection from three-point range.

New York will have their hands full with MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. However, Murray is equally as liable to have a big game. The 6-7 Bridges will likely see a large amount of defensive duties on him and can help the Knicks come away with a win if his recent play replicates itself.