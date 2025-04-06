Knicks’ two-way standout sets historic mark in win over Hawks

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks continued their winning ways on Saturday behind the stellar play of OG Anunoby. The forward had yet another high-scoring affair with an efficient 24 points and three blocks in a rout of the Atlanta Hawks 121-105.

The performance now makes it nine consecutive games of 20 or more points, and he set some franchise history as well. Per StatMuse, Anunoby became the first player in Knicks history to record 20 or more points on 60% true shooting in eight consecutive games.

Anunoby has taken an enormous leap offensively over the past month, averaging 25.8 points and shooting 41.4% from three over his last 10 games. With Jalen Brunson out, Anunoby expanded his game beyond perimeter shooting and is attacking the basket with much more aggression.

Furthermore, he is still providing great defense while enhancing his offensive game. He is quickly becoming one of the most valuable players on the team, and his availability this season has also been a revelation.

Anunoby will be instrumental in the Knicks’ success

With Jalen Brunson out, the Knicks have needed the others to step up, and what Anunoby has done should have fans excited about what he can provide in the playoffs. Injuries decimated New York’s playoff run last year, so the hope is that this year is different with their top guys being available and playing at their highest level.

Anunoby will look to continue his recent stretch of dominance on Sunday when he and the Knicks head back to Madison Square Garden to take on the Phoenix Suns.