Knicks could trade for 76ers backup wing at the trade deadline

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks need plenty of frontcourt depth, and they will certainly be in the mix for some available bigs as the trade deadline approaches.

Mitchell Robinson still has not played a game this season with an ankle injury and it is unknown when he might make his return. Therefore, they need to make an addition in the frontcourt to prepare for the real possibility that Robinson will miss more time or is not the same player upon his return.

The Knicks could pursue Guerschon Yabusele in a trade

There could be a serviceable option on a conference rival that could really help the Knicks out. ESPN’s Bobby Marks suggested that New York should make a trade for Philadelphia 76ers backup F/C Guerschon Yabusele.

“The addition of Yabusele strengthens the Knicks’ frontcourt and improves their bench. Yabusele is averaging 10 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26 minutes for a struggling Sixers team,” Marks wrote.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Marks suggested a trade that would Jericho Sims, a 2025 first-round draft pick, and a 2028 second-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for Yabusele. The Knicks have made their intention of trading Sims very clear, and doing this trade could get them an impactful frontcourt player who has the versatility to play multiple positions.

Yabusele’s impressive Olympics performance landed him back in the NBA

Yabusele, 29, made his return to the NBA after six years away from the league following an amazing performance with Team France in the Paris Olympic Games last summer. In Paris, he averaged 14.0 points, shot 51% from the floor, and helped France claim the silver medal.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

This year with the 76ers, he has made a similar impact with Joel Embiid missing a lot of time this season. He has started in 21 of his 43 games this season and is averaging 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds as a starter this season.

He could provide a spark off the Knicks’ bench with some high-level scoring and physicality inside. New York’s bench has played better of late, but bringing in a solid player like Yabusele could make it a more complete unit.

Ultimately, it is unclear if Yabusele is on the Knicks’ radar, but he could be a sneakily impactful addition if they choose to pursue him in a trade.