Projecting the Knicks’ starting 5 to open the 2023-24 season

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The projected starting lineup for the New York Knicks seems quite straightforward unless the team manages to acquire a third star to join forces with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. However, the shooting guard spot promises an intriguing battle between Donte DiVincenzo and Quentin Grimes, both known for their defensive skills and shooting prowess.

New York Knicks’ Starting Five: An Easy Prediction or a Potential Shakeup?

The scenario could drastically change if Joel Embiid forces a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, or if another star player becomes available. With ample draft capital and assets to trade, the Knicks remain patient, ready to seize any potential opportunity. For now, they are more than comfortable heading into the season with their existing roster, confident in the players’ potential and their established chemistry.

Projected Knicks’ Starting Lineup

Point Guard: Jalen Brunson

Brunson, the team’s star point guard, is set to lead the pack. His favorable contract and career-high averages of 24 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, along with his impressive shooting performance (.491 from the field and .416 from downtown), make him indispensable. With the potential support from Randle, RJ Barrett, and potentially another incoming star, Brunson’s role looks promising.

Power Forward: Julius Randle

Coach Tom Thibodeau’s preference for Julius Randle suggests his continued presence in the team. Despite the blow in the playoffs due to an ankle injury, his regular season performance – averaging 25.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.1 assists – proves his worth. Fans’ calls for his exit could be quietened by adding a third piece rather than losing one of their key players.

Center: Mitchell Robinson

Assuming he stays healthy, Mitchell Robinson has the potential to be an All-NBA defensive player. With his stellar performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the postseason, despite his complaints about not exercising his offensive potential, his value to the team is undisputed.

The 25-year-old played 59 games last year, averaging 7.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and enjoyed a .671 effective field goal rate.

Guard: RJ Barrett

Provided that the Knicks do not trade RJ Barrett, his projection as a key component of the team is fairly certain. If Barrett steps up to star status after his inconsistent 2022–23 season, the Knicks might not need to acquire another player. Consistency will be key for Barrett, who has shown potential for brilliance throughout his career.

He was excellent before injuring his fingers last season, finishing the year within 19.6 points on average, five rebounds, 2.8 assists, and shot .434 from the field and .310 from downtown.

Guard: Donte DiVincenzo

Newly acquired Donte DiVincenzo is set to compete for the starting guard spot. His lethal shooting and excellent defensive skills make him a valuable asset to the team. Moreover, his chemistry with Brunson and Josh Hart, thanks to their shared history as Villanova teammates, potentially boost his case for inclusion.

Overall, the New York Knicks appear set for the season ahead, with a versatile team ready to compete at the highest level. Whether they stick with their current lineup or explore new options remains to be seen, but the team’s potential for success is undeniable.