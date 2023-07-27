Knicks’ Julius Randle showcases recovery with new workout video

Dec 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Julius Randle, the All-NBA forward from the New York Knicks, made his unwavering work ethic apparent in a recent workout video shared on social media this Wednesday. With an inspiring caption, “Getting back to it ??”, the video showcases the two-time All-Star’s dedication to his recovery.

Randle underwent surgery on his left ankle earlier this offseason after sustaining an injury during the Knicks’ second-round postseason run. The video shows him participating in various aerobic exercises, diligently rehabilitating his injured ankle and preparing for the upcoming training camp this fall.

Julius Randle on IG: “Getting back to it ??” pic.twitter.com/1bBKRqdlbX — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 26, 2023

Reflecting on Randle’s Performance and Durability

Before his ankle injury at the end of the regular season, Randle was a model of strength and durability, participating in every single game. Not only was he present, but he was also dominant on the court, delivering impressive numbers game after game.

The forward, hailing from Kentucky, boasted an average of 25.1 points and 10 rebounds, with a shooting percentage of 46% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc in his past 77 games with the Knicks. His performance not only earned him his second All-Star selection but also a place on the All-NBA team.

Randle’s Progress: A Promise for the Knicks’ Future

Randle’s visible progress in his rehabilitation journey offers an encouraging sign for the Knicks, who aim to compete for an Eastern Conference Finals berth next season. With Randle and Jalen Brunson at the helm, the Knicks are looking forward to another successful run.

