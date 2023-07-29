Knicks’ Quentin Grimes in line for another leap in 2023

Feb 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) dribblers past Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes showed remarkable growth in his second NBA season (2022-23). After a recent workout with former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick, there’s reason to believe that Grimes is ready to take another significant step forward.

Quentin Grimes: Poised for a Breakthrough 2023-24 NBA Season With the Knicks

Grimes became a full-time starter for the Knicks following Evan Fournier’s demotion to the bench. This role offered Grimes an opportunity to develop from his rookie season the previous year. He improved his scoring average from 6.0 points per game in his first year to 11.3 points per game in his second season.

Additionally, Grimes stood out as the Knicks’ best perimeter defender, ranking near the top in the NBA in matchup difficulty.

Training with an NBA Sharpshooter: JJ Redick

In preparation for the 2023-24 season, Grimes had the chance to train with JJ Redick, a former NBA sharpshooter who played 15 seasons in the league. Following their workout, Redick praised Grimes on his podcast, The Old Man and The Three.

Redick noted, “Some improvement offensively and some improvement with consistency shooting the basketball. He’s highly competitive, highly energetic, he fits on that team, he fits on that roster.”

Redick, whose 1,950 3-pointers made rank him 18th all-time, is a respected authority on 3-point shooting. Grimes will undoubtedly be keen to apply Redick’s insights to his game.

Aiming Higher with 3-point Shooting

Grimes’ 3-point shooting last season was impressive, with a 39% accuracy that ranked second on the Knicks, behind only Jalen Brunson’s 41%. As he approaches his third NBA season, Grimes is set on further improving that percentage. If he can succeed, the young shooting guard might be on the verge of a breakout season in 2023-24.