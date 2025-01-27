Could the Knicks pursue Suns backup center in a trade?

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks need frontcourt depth with the uncertainty around Mitchell Robinson’s impending return. However, the options are becoming increasingly thin, and with the trade deadline less than two weeks away, they will need to start negotiating some deals with teams to help bolster their depth.

Knicks could make a push for Jusuf Nurkic

One center from the Phoenix Suns may be available for them to possibly acquire in a trade. Jusuf Nurkic is on the trade block as the Suns are looking to trade him following his departure from the rotation. He is averaging 8.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in 25 games this season.

Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Brener weighed in on the ramifications that could come if the Knicks were to trade for the 30-year-old big man in Nurkic:

“The Knicks are a team that can do it. However, in order to do so, it would likely cost the Knicks Mitchell Robinson, Jericho Sims and one of either Pacome Dadiet or Tyler Kolek to make salaries match,” Brener wrote.

Nurkic could be a decent addition to New York’s bench. He excels at rebounding and can score from all three levels of the court. The Knicks could use some additional shooting off the bench, and Nurkic is a versatile scorer who can help enhance the offense in the second unit.

His defense is not the best, which could end up hurting the Knicks considering that they would be parting ways with Robinson, who is their best interior defender. However, bench scoring is a big priority for New York, as they are dead last in overall bench scoring among teams.

Phoenix’s situation complicates a possible trade with the Knicks

Additionally, Nurkic has an $18 million cap hit on his contract this season, with it increasing to $19.3 million next season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Therefore, Phoenix would need to make the salaries match to pull off a trade, and they don’t have a ton of assets after already making a trade for center Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Equally, New York doesn’t have as many trade assets either. While they do still have some second-round picks that can be moved, they gutted most of their first-round draft capital in the trade to acquire Mikal Bridges. Robinson and fellow backup center Jericho Sims are the two likeliest trade candidates this season for the Knicks.

Ultimately, time will tell if the Knicks decide they want to make a move for Nurkic or go in a different direction. The trade deadline is set for Feb. 6.