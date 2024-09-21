Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau gives 2024-25 team interesting comparison to past teams he coached

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have one of the most unique rosters in the NBA. Along with the Villanova core, they have what many may consider a perfect balance of high-level scoring and impactful defense, and they have several different top options they can rely on throughout the season.

Tom Thibodeau compared this year’s Knicks team to his Bulls teams

The loaded team has head coach Tom Thibodeau excited about the potential they have to snap the 51-year title drought. The longtime head coach even made a striking comparison of this year’s New York squad to the Chicago Bulls teams he coached over a decade ago.

“I think we had the same thing when I was in Chicago — we had Carlos Boozer, Kyle Korver and Ronnie Brewer [who previously had teamed in Utah],” Thibodeau said via NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner. “What that does is — it’s probably a little overrated but the fact that they’ve played together before probably helps them adjust quickly to a new system.”

The Knicks have high expectations this season

Thibodeau’s Bulls teams were very successful, and were molded in the same way as this year’s Knicks squad. Along with the players Thibodeau mentioned, they were led by an MVP-level point guard in Derrick Rose, similar to how Jalen Brunson has elevated New York into who they are now.

However, he ultimately came up short of bringing home a championship ring to Chicago. This year, the expectations are lofty for his Knicks, as many have only the reigning champion Boston Celtics as their lone threat to reach the league’s biggest stage.

Despite the reasonable comparison, one of the most notable differences is that this year’s Nova Knicks group consists of four guys who are all in the primes of their careers. Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart are each coming off their best seasons in their respective careers, while Mikal Bridges gained valuable experience as a No. 1 option playing on the Brooklyn Nets.

This year’s Knicks team could be the best that Thibodeau has coached

Therefore, the Knicks are getting the group that won a national championship with Villanova in 2016 at the peak of their careers, setting them up to repeat that same success at the NBA level. In addition to the ‘Nova core, New York has great talent spread around them, with All-Star Julius Randle and elite two-way menace OG Anunoby serving as the supporting cast.

The only area of weakness is the center position, which the Knicks could very well address through the market at some point during the season. However, they are still very well-equipped to compete at a high level, and this year’s Knicks team could be the best team Thibodeau has ever coached in his long career.