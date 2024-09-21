Knicks linked to Charlotte center as possible trade candidate

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The last task for the New York Knicks this offseason is securing another center to pair with Mitchell Robinson. With Robinson potentially unavailable to start the season due to a foot fracture suffered in last year’s playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers, finding a solid supplement is essential. Robinson played only 31 regular-season games last year and has struggled with consistency and durability. The Knicks cannot solely rely on him and need a reliable backup in case he misses time.

Exploring Trade Options for a Center

The Knicks have already been linked to several possible trade candidates to fill the center position. One name that continues to surface in rumors is Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler. However, another intriguing option has emerged: Nick Richards of the Charlotte Hornets.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, Richards could be a viable trade target. Richards is under contract for two more seasons, with a $5 million cap hit for the upcoming year and the same for the 2025–26 campaign. While his statistics may not jump off the page, it’s important to consider the context—playing for the Hornets likely impacted his numbers.

Nick Richards’ Potential and Fit with the Knicks

Standing at 7 feet tall and weighing 245 pounds, Richards has the size and physical presence to contribute at center. He also has some experience playing at power forward, adding versatility to his game. Last season, Richards appeared in 67 games, starting in 51, and averaged 26.3 minutes per game. He posted 9.7 points, eight rebounds, and one block per game, while shooting an impressive 69.1% from the field.

The main concern with Richards lies in his defensive metrics. He recorded a 117.7 defensive rating last year, a number the Knicks would likely want to reduce significantly. However, playing in a more disciplined defensive system like the Knicks’, known for its strong emphasis on defense under head coach Tom Thibodeau, could help Richards maximize his value. Given his youth and relatively low cost, Richards could be an ideal developmental project for the Knicks while also providing immediate contributions.

What It Might Take to Land Richards

Since Richards is still on a team-friendly deal and offers potential, the Hornets may ask for some draft assets in return. However, his price should remain reasonable, making him a practical option for the Knicks as they look to shore up their frontcourt.

Internal Solutions: Leaning on Precious Achiuwa and Julius Randle

At the moment, the Knicks are expected to rely on Precious Achiuwa and Julius Randle to fill any gaps at center while Robinson rehabilitates. Achiuwa offers solid defensive skills and rebounding ability, while Randle’s versatility allows him to slide into the center position if needed. However, adding a player like Richards would provide more stability and depth, allowing the Knicks to better manage Robinson’s potential absences and ensure the team remains competitive.

Richards as a Perfect Fit for the Knicks’ Future

Nick Richards could be an ideal fit alongside Mitchell Robinson. His size and athleticism, combined with the Knicks’ disciplined defensive approach, could help him grow as a player while making an immediate impact. As the Knicks aim to make a deep playoff push this season, securing a reliable center will be a critical move to round out their offseason.