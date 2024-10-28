Knicks stash versatile shooter in G-League

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have drafted valued backup shooting guard Landry Shamet to their Westchester G League affiliate team following his shoulder injury suffered in the preseason.

Knicks add Landry Shamet to G League affiliate after strong preseason

Shamet was signed to an Exhibit 9 deal on Sept. 14, which gave the Knicks a veteran talent with strong defensive capabilities and a reliable three-point shot. The 27-year-old was in the process of carving out a role for himself in New York’s second unit among competition at guard including Miles McBride, Cam Payne, and Tyler Kolek, before going down with a dislocated shoulder in New York’s preseason matchup against Washington Wizards on Oct. 15.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Shamet’s track record could help him enter into the Knicks’ rotation this season

Now, Shamet will get the chance to work himself back into shape and get ample reps with the Westchester Knicks as the season progresses. The Missouri native is coming off of a 2023-24 NBA campaign where he averaged 7.1 points on 43.1 percent shooting from the field, 33.8 percent shooting from three-point range, and posted a 109.3 defensive rating.

The Knicks were high on Shamet leading up to the start of the 2024-25 regular season. His ailment put a pause on his immediate ushering into New York’s lineup. Nevertheless, he’ll have time to regain his form in the G League and stay ready for if and when the Knicks’ NBA squad needs him. He now serves as a high-end insurance stash for the franchise moving forward.