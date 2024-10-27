Knicks’ star forward lands on injury report with ankle issue

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks are gearing up to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday in their third game of the regular season. New York is coming off a dominant 123–98 victory over the Indiana Pacers, where the starting five looked phenomenal, stepping up their defensive effort and scoring with ease. The Knicks shot an impressive 52.4% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range, putting their shooting efficiency on full display.

Knicks List Josh Hart as Questionable

Despite the team’s strong showing, the Knicks have listed star forward Josh Hart as “questionable” for Monday night’s game due to an ankle injury. Hart was seen grabbing at his leg during the Indiana game but managed to play through the discomfort. In his 37 minutes of action, Hart recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and a +35 plus/minus, making him one of the team’s standout performers.

Hart’s impact was evident, acting as the team’s energizer on both ends of the floor. His aggression toward the basket and first double-double of the season showcased his value. Entering the first year of a four-year, $80.9 million veteran extension, Hart is set to count $18.1 million against the salary cap this year, a figure that will rise to $22.37 million by the 2027–28 season when the Knicks hold a club option.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Potential Impact of Hart’s Absence

For now, Hart remains one of the team’s most integral pieces, and losing him, even briefly, would be a big blow. In his place, the Knicks would likely elevate Miles McBride to the starting unit, asking him to guard smaller players and provide defensive support. While McBride doesn’t possess the same rebounding prowess as Hart, he offers solid scoring potential and can stay on the floor when the second unit rotates in.

Missing Depth with Precious Achiuwa Out

The Knicks find themselves in need of additional depth, especially with Precious Achiuwa still nursing a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the next few weeks. Achiuwa’s defensive versatility and rebounding would have provided a helpful option, particularly if Hart is unable to play against Cleveland.

As the Knicks look to build on their momentum against a competitive Cavaliers team, they’ll rely on the collective effort of their roster to fill any gaps and continue their strong start to the season.