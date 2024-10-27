The Knicks desperately need their veteran depth piece back

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Knicks dominated the Indiana Pacers in their home opener on Friday, but they’ll need their depth to step up in tougher matchups. With a more challenging game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, the Knicks will continue to rely on center Jericho Sims as the primary backup to Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Anticipated Return of Precious Achiuwa

The Knicks are eager to see off-season acquisition Precious Achiuwa return from a hamstring injury. Signed for $6 million, Achiuwa’s return is expected in a few weeks, which will add depth at both center and power forward.

Achiuwa, who played 49 games with the Knicks last season, averaged 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game, shooting 52.5% from the field. During the playoffs, he was instrumental when the Knicks were missing Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle due to injuries, stepping up as a reliable presence in the paint.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Sims’ Role as Backup Center

In Achiuwa’s absence, Sims has filled the backup role behind Towns. Against the Pacers, he saw extended garbage time, logging 15 minutes in which he contributed two points, two rebounds, and a +8 plus/minus. His defensive alignment showed improvement, but with the Pacers relying on their bench by that point, the challenge was less intense. Ideally, the Knicks would prefer not to have Sims as their second option at center, especially given the potential impact Achiuwa could bring upon his return.

Knicks’ Rookie Ariel Hukporti’s Impressive Start

Another player stepping up is rookie Ariel Hukporti, who has shown promise in limited minutes across the first two games. In just six minutes per game, Hukporti has already contributed five rebounds and three blocks, making a noticeable impact on defense. His physicality and timing suggest that he could be a valuable part of the Knicks’ rotation, particularly if he continues to develop quickly.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Miles McBride’s Mentorship

Veteran bench scorer Miles McBride has also played a role in Hukporti’s integration, sharing guidance and encouraging him to maximize every minute he spends on the court.

“Don’t throw these minutes away. That’s how I earned minutes. In this little time, that’s how he builds trust,” McBride advised.

As the Knicks face stiffer competition, depth players like Sims, Hukporti, and McBride will need to contribute effectively, ensuring the team can maintain momentum and resilience in challenging games.