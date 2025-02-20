Knicks stars excited for post-All-Star break stretch

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are looking forward to tackling the remainder of their regular season schedule.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson harps on team’s goals

Per SNY’s Tom Hanslin (via Yahoo Sports), Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson recently spoke on how a fully healthy unit of theirs can do big things with 28 games left to go until the playoffs:

“It means a lot [to have a full roster], obviously. After the break, we want everyone to be ready to go,” Knicks captain Jalen Brunson said Wednesday. “I’m just excited to get down the stretch. I love this team a lot, I love everyone that’s a part of this organization. We all have one goal in mind, and I’m really thankful about it.”

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Knicks could reach greater heights with Mitchell Robinson

Now that star center Mitchell Robinson is a full participant in 5-on-5’s in practice, the Knicks are about to have a completely healthy roster for the first time this year. Robinson’s impact on the glass — particularly on the offensive side — and in protecting the rim will give New York an edge against their foes in the Eastern Conference.

Further, the Knicks have a pretty tough strength of schedule coming up. Thus, while they’ll have more able bodies, New York will face a slew of contenders such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Clippers multiple times, among others.

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns eager for two-big lineup

Also per Hanslin, Towns said this about the potential for the Knicks’ revamped lineup:

“We’ve done a great job of sustaining what we need to do and being where we need to be right now,” Towns said. “It’s great to have our squad fully coming back together, and to have the firepower that we have gives us versatility. It allows us to play against teams that do a two-big lineup, a no-big lineup, or a one-big lineup. It makes us versatile.”

Supplementary lineups including Towns and Robinson will be vital against larger frontcourt around the league. All in all, the Knicks will have the luxury of seeing how a great many mix-matches of their talent will fare next to one another. That will give them the best chance to counter playoff opponents strategically when the time comes.