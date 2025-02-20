Knicks lose dominant G-League center to Mavericks

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks poached a young G-League center from the New York Knicks, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Dallas is planning to sign center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.

Mavericks add Moses Brown from the G-League Knicks

The Mavericks desperately need a center after injuries to Daniel Gafford, Anthony Davis, and Derek Lively II left them without a true center for the time being. Brown has spent most of the year in the G-League with the Knicks but has played in six NBA seasons for seven different teams.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This season, Brown is averaging 15.6 points and 14.9 rebounds in the G-League with the Westchester Knicks. This showcases a dominant interior presence that could have a massive impact on the Mavericks.

At 7-2, Brown provides size and exceptional rebounding prowess with a bit of rim protection. His biggest NBA opportunity came in the 2020-21 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, when he appeared in 43 games and made 32 starts and averaged 8.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per contest.

Brown could have a massive impact on the Mavericks

Given the Mavericks’ dire situation, Brown could play a major role and fill in a massive need for them right now. The Mavericks are looking to make a push for the postseason led by Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson and hope that their injured frontcourt players can return for the playoffs if they get there.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As for the Knicks, the need for Brown is no longer there as Mitchell Robinson is expected to make his long-awaited return any day now. Precious Achiuwa was the main backup big man during Robinson’s absence.

After the 10-day contract is up, Brown could return to the G-League Knicks if the Mavericks don’t sign him to a standard deal for the rest of the season. Nevertheless, this is a huge opportunity for a big man trying to establish himself in the league.