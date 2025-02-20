Knicks lose dominant G-League center to Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks poached a young G-League center from the New York Knicks, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Dallas is planning to sign center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.
The Mavericks desperately need a center after injuries to Daniel Gafford, Anthony Davis, and Derek Lively II left them without a true center for the time being. Brown has spent most of the year in the G-League with the Knicks but has played in six NBA seasons for seven different teams.
This season, Brown is averaging 15.6 points and 14.9 rebounds in the G-League with the Westchester Knicks. This showcases a dominant interior presence that could have a massive impact on the Mavericks.
At 7-2, Brown provides size and exceptional rebounding prowess with a bit of rim protection. His biggest NBA opportunity came in the 2020-21 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, when he appeared in 43 games and made 32 starts and averaged 8.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per contest.
Given the Mavericks’ dire situation, Brown could play a major role and fill in a massive need for them right now. The Mavericks are looking to make a push for the postseason led by Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson and hope that their injured frontcourt players can return for the playoffs if they get there.
As for the Knicks, the need for Brown is no longer there as Mitchell Robinson is expected to make his long-awaited return any day now. Precious Achiuwa was the main backup big man during Robinson’s absence.
After the 10-day contract is up, Brown could return to the G-League Knicks if the Mavericks don’t sign him to a standard deal for the rest of the season. Nevertheless, this is a huge opportunity for a big man trying to establish himself in the league.