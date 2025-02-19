Knicks are about to get 3 key players back from injury

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are staring in the face of brighter days for their lineup.

Knicks get starter & 2 key reserves back in practice

SNY’s Ian Begley reported on Wednesday afternoon that the Knicks got three of their most pivotal rotation pieces back in their most recent practice:

“Both Mitchell Robinson (foot) and OG Anunoby (foot) participated in full practice today, which included 5-on-5 scrimmaging, Tom Thibodeau said. This was the first opportunity for Robinson & Anunoby to play 5-on-5. Miles McBride (rib) was also a full participant in practice,” Begley published on X.

Robinson clears major hurdle in recovery

Robinson’s participation in 5-on-5 is a major milestone in his recovery. After undergoing foot surgery last spring, the 26-year-old has yet to take the floor for New York this season.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Full contact in practice is typically the last checkpoint that a player has to clear in order to be deemed fit to return to the floor. Now that Robinson is back in the swing of things with his teammates, he figures to be eased back into a regular role in the rotation off the bench. His offensive rebounding, rim protection, and interior presence will be huge for the Knicks coming out of the All-Star break.

Anunoby & McBride to give Knicks spark on both ends

As for the other two, Anunoby and McBride serve as two of the Knicks’ three best perimeter defenders and stout outside shooters. Anunoby has been out since New York’s Feb. 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers after going down with a non-contact foot ailment.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pertaining to McBride, the West Virginia product injured his ribs before the All-Star break. He was not forced to miss time as he played in the Knicks’ final game against the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 12.

Anunoby’s 16.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game will greatly help the Knicks upon his return. His presence will also be crucial for their defensive efforts in their grueling upcoming slate against contenders like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Memphis Grizzlies. McBride’s nine points and 1.7 three-pointers made per contest off the Knicks’ bench on 37.6 percent shooting will be pivotal for their struggling second-unit offense.