Former Knicks guard attempting NBA comeback

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A former New York Knicks guard is attempting a return to the NBA, as insider Chris Haynes reported Tuesday that Dennis Smith Jr. is leaving Real Madrid in Spain and will look to return to the U.S. this season.

Former Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. plans to return to the NBA

Smith Jr. last played in the NBA in the 2023-24 season with the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged 6.6 points off their bench in 56 games. The 6-2 guard was drafted ninth overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 2017 but never fully lived up to the expectations of a lottery pick.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Smith made the All-Rookie team in his first season but then was traded to the Knicks halfway through his sophomore season as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade. Smith would then spend the next two-and-a-half seasons with New York, where he averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 assists per game across those three seasons.

Smith left the NBA for overseas with Real Madrid after last season. This year with them, he only appeared in two games and averaged 4.0 points per game.

Smith can provide an impact off the bench for many teams

Contending teams that need some guard depth could be willing to take on Smith. He is an athletic guard who can provide energy to a team’s bench unit. Additionally, he is still just 27-years-old, so there is always a chance that he could have a resurgence in the league and become an impactful player again.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A good example of a team taking a flier on a player and it working is Guerschon Yabusele of the Philadelphia 76ers. He returned to the NBA this season after a stellar performance in the Paris Olympics and is averaging 11.1 points per game off the bench for Philadelphia.

Teams are sure to check in on Smith’s availability and he could sign with a new team any day now. It will be interesting to see which team is willing to take on his services to add depth.