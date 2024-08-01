Knicks’ star power forward eligible for $181.5 million extension

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have been busy when it comes to contract extensions this summer, signing Jalen Brunson to a historic four-year extension for $156 million — a massive discount from what he could’ve got next year – and bringing back OG Anunoby on a five-year, $212 million deal.

They also got their head coach involved in the extension party, as he signed a three-year deal to remain as the Knicks head coach for the championship window, and is now on track to be the franchise’s longest-tenured head coach since Jeff Van Gundy, who coached the team for seven seasons.

Next on the extension list is all-star power forward Julius Randle, who will be eligible for a four-year, $181.5 million extension this Saturday. Currently, his four-year, $117 million extension signed in 2021 comes with a player option after next season, which he is likely to decline to seek a larger check. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the situation to keep Randle as part of the core for the long haul isn’t as simple as it was for Brunson.

“Whether the Knicks consider Randle superfluous, indispensable or somewhere between, a bloated extension could be detrimental to their long-term financials and thus their ability to field a consistent contender. It means giving Randle an extension is worth it only if, like Brunson, he is willing to take less. Much less,” Katz wrote.

Julius Randle is an important piece to this Knicks team

Randle has been a key piece to the Knicks for the past several seasons, and was a huge part of the turnaround after decades of being non-competitive. Since 2021, the Knicks have made the playoffs three times in the last four seasons, and Randle has been named an All-Star in each of those three playoff seasons and was named to an All-NBA team in two of them.

Last season, the Knicks got a glimpse of what a big three of Randle, Brunson, and Anunoby could do, as they dominated in the 14 games played together by going 12-2. A dislocated shoulder ultimately ended Randle’s All-Star campaign before it could really take off, and their continued success without him is what is making it difficult to expel a significant amount of money to him.

There’s no denying Randle’s talent level, as he has averaged 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the past four seasons. He has been effective in every area of the court, expanding his three-point shot while being a dominant interior force. With Mikal Bridges now on a loaded Knicks roster, one can really be excited about how this addition will help advance Randle’s game even further next season.

It will be hard for the Knicks to sign Randle to the max extension

However, part of why Brunson took such a huge pay cut was to help the Knicks remain competitive over the course of the remainder of the decade. If he were to wait a year and take the supermax deal, the franchise would’ve likely eclipsed the second apron, which would hard cap their ability to improve the roster. If Randle takes the full extension he’s eligible for, they could find themselves in a tough situation to make the team better.

The team they currently have is capable of winning a championship, but it is still unknown if it is enough to beat the Boston Celtics, who will have their core around for the long haul and have the potential to become a dynasty. Therefore, there have been questions about Randle’s fit on the Knicks long term, and if there are better alternatives out there that won’t hurt them financially. As of now, there is reportedly “no indication” that the team is ready to trade the three-time All-Star (h/t Fred Katz of The Athletic).

Losing Randle would be a big loss for the Knicks, as he is one of the league’s most impactful power forwards in a game that is slowly phasing out of utilizing true power forwards. There are a select few players who are on the same wavelength as him, and bringing him back would be largely beneficial. However, they might need to convince him to return for a lesser salary than what he is eligible for.

It is not impossible for them to do that, as Randle has embraced New York and initially signed with them during a time in which it was frowned upon to do so. But in an era where player contracts are setting new franchise records with each passing day, Randle has reserved the right to ask for a bigger payday. Will the Knicks be able to convince Randle to take a hometown discount before he hits free agency? Only time will tell.